Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 1,921 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,218,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,282,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,735,000 after purchasing an additional 753,469 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,342,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,535,000 after purchasing an additional 707,482 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,093,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,698,000 after buying an additional 311,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $649,161,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.92.

CL traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.82. 59,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,178,519. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

