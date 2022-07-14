StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of PMTS stock opened at $16.50 on Monday. CPI Card Group has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $38.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.41.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPI Card Group had a net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $111.42 million for the quarter.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

