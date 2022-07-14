StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hill International (NYSE:HIL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of HIL stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. Hill International has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $100.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 1.74.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.24 million for the quarter. Hill International had a positive return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 0.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kokino LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $565,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hill International by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,568,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 248,754 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Hill International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,890,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 118,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hill International (Get Rating)

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

