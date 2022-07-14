StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hill International (NYSE:HIL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of HIL stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. Hill International has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $100.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 1.74.
Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.24 million for the quarter. Hill International had a positive return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 0.54%.
About Hill International (Get Rating)
Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.
