Stone Point Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Stone Point Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 7,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.57.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $246.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.68. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

