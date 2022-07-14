Stone Point Wealth LLC Invests $414,000 in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Stone Point Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,138,930,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,258,926,000 after buying an additional 1,032,929 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Amgen by 625.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,884,000 after buying an additional 950,008 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Amgen by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $363,035,000 after buying an additional 898,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,725,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,962,892,000 after buying an additional 561,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $246.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,314. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.57.
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
