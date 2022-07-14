Stone Point Wealth LLC Purchases 3,655 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 116.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.80.

In other Cummins news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,857 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMI stock traded down $4.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $194.74. The company had a trading volume of 45,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,188. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.82. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $247.48. The stock has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

