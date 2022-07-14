Stone Point Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 32,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21,681.3% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 724,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,985,000 after purchasing an additional 54,848 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,134,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,910,000 after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,733,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,038,938. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.35. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

