Stone Point Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $670,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $226.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,921. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $213.19 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $232.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.91.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

