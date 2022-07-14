Stone Point Wealth LLC Sells 4,345 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Stone Point Wealth LLC cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,345 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 718.4% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 11.1% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,494,000 after buying an additional 36,226 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 460.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NYSE:NTR traded down $3.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,325. The firm has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.26 and a 200-day moving average of $88.61. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $57.08 and a 12 month high of $117.25.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 24.65%.

NTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Scotiabank lowered Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on Nutrien from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.67.

Nutrien Profile (Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.