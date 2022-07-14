Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.78

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.78 and last traded at $15.11, with a volume of 40695 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

SEOAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Danske cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stora Enso Oyj from €15.90 ($15.90) to €16.00 ($16.00) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stora Enso Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.38.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.21.

Stora Enso Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SEOAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analysts anticipate that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

