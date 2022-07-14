Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Trading 2.5% Higher

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) traded up 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.19 and last traded at $18.14. 4,942 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 822,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.69.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Stratasys from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Get Stratasys alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $163.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Stratasys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Stratasys by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.