Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires 2,446 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,975 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 53,505 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169,167 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $56,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

NASDAQ META traded down $5.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $158.34. 759,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,162,680. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $428.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.98 and its 200-day moving average is $222.13.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on META. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.56.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,026,298. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.