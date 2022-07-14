Strategic Investment Advisors MI Purchases 10,124 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,124 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,702,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,910 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 178.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,506,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,782,000 after purchasing an additional 965,690 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $402,283,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $325,310,000.

VOO traded down $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $347.08. 754,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,095,561. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $360.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.07.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

