Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Earns Outperform Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHO. Truist Financial raised their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.57.

SHO stock opened at $9.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.31. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.67 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 240.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 431.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

