Taylor Maritime Investments (LON:TMIP) Shares Up 0.5%

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP – Get Rating) shares were up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 113.52 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 110.50 ($1.31). 202,487 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 235,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110 ($1.31).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 113.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 106.23.

Get Taylor Maritime Investments alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Taylor Maritime Investments’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%.

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited, a closed-ended investment company, invests in a portfolio of dry bulk ships. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Maritime Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Maritime Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.