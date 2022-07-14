TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Has $1.08 Million Holdings in VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. decreased its position in shares of VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 738,100 shares during the quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned about 0.13% of VNET Group worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 440.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 447.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on VNET Group from $10.80 to $8.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VNET Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on VNET Group from $13.50 to $9.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VNET Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.82.

NASDAQ:VNET traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,649. The firm has a market cap of $686.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.79. VNET Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $22.91.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; server administration services; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

