TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.50 billion-$15.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.40 billion. TD SYNNEX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.15-$11.65 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut TD SYNNEX from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday. They issued an overweight rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.75.

NYSE:SNX opened at $90.14 on Thursday. TD SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $88.61 and a twelve month high of $130.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.53. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.07. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 160.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $91,172.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total value of $1,054,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,578,443.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,494 shares of company stock valued at $3,016,597. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 91.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

