Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $244.26

TFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Teleflex from $340.00 to $317.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 13.22%.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total transaction of $853,896.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 8.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in Teleflex by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 195,908 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Teleflex by 26.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 47.0% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 5.7% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

