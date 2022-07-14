Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

TLSNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 33 to SEK 35 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 40 to SEK 41 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $7.62. 62,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,330. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. Telia Company AB has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $9.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.86.

Telia Company AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLSNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Research analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

