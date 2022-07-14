TELUS (TSE:T) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.21

Shares of TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$31.21 and traded as low as C$28.58. TELUS shares last traded at C$28.82, with a volume of 2,446,207 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on T shares. Barclays lowered TELUS to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Scotiabank began coverage on TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$33.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC lowered TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.46.

Get TELUS alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.33.

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Rating ) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.339 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.98%.

TELUS Company Profile (TSE:T)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.