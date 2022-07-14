The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4,074.41

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,074.41 ($48.46) and traded as low as GBX 3,760 ($44.72). The Berkeley Group shares last traded at GBX 3,854 ($45.84), with a volume of 312,355 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKG. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,450 ($52.93) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,665 ($55.48) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,535 ($65.83) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,540 ($65.89) to GBX 5,300 ($63.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Berkeley Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,783.75 ($56.90).

The firm has a market cap of £4.21 billion and a PE ratio of 933.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,974.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,065.79.

In other The Berkeley Group news, insider William Jackson acquired 16,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,657 ($43.49) per share, with a total value of £590,532.36 ($702,345.81).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

