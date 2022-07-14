The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 27,922 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $33,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GS traded down $7.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $282.21. 144,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,965,246. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $278.15 and a 1 year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $18.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.23.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $9,244,692.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,996,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,880,885.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

