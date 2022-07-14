The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Short Interest Update

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decline of 72.0% from the June 15th total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

The New America High Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $6.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,550. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.95. The New America High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $10.44.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 3.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 20.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in The New America High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $595,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The New America High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The New America High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. 21.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

