The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Short Interest Update

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decline of 72.0% from the June 15th total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
The New America High Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $6.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,550. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.95. The New America High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $10.44.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.
About The New America High Income Fund (Get Rating)
The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The New America High Income Fund (HYB)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- What is Insider Trading?
Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.