The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 15th. Analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to post earnings of $3.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $154.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.96. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $149.51 and a 12-month high of $228.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.76%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday. Argus dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.87.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,945.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The PNC Financial Services Group (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.