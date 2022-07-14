The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Tran Capital Management L.P.

Tran Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,740 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams accounts for approximately 1.1% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $13,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 44,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 139,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 156,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,006,000 after buying an additional 55,562 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on SHW. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.80.

Shares of SHW traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $243.44. The stock had a trading volume of 16,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,508. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.55. The company has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.99%.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.