Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.59

Shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.59 and last traded at C$2.61, with a volume of 3820 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.62.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07. The stock has a market cap of C$273.95 million and a PE ratio of -6.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.34.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$23.59 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.3243537 EPS for the current year.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

