Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) Stock Price Up 13.7%

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 13.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$4.98 and last traded at C$4.74. Approximately 1,223,284 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,851,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.17.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.89. The stock has a market cap of C$2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.72, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Get Tilray Brands alerts:

About Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY)

Tilray Brands Inc engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products. It operates through five segments: Cannabis Business, Distribution Business, Beverage Alcohol Business, Wellness Business, and Business Under Development. The company provides medical and adult-use cannabis products; pharmaceutical and wellness products; beverage alcohol products; and hemp-based food and other wellness products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.