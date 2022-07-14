Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Up 12.1%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.61. Approximately 2,047,178 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 28,336,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TLRY shares. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Tilray from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.75 price objective (down previously from $6.15) on shares of Tilray in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tilray from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Tilray from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Tilray from $8.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 2.60.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,624,196 shares in the company, valued at $23,558,765.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Tilray by 320.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Tilray during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

