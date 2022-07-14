Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $76.04

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $76.04 and last traded at $76.49, with a volume of 100087 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.81.

Separately, Nomura lowered shares of Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Get Tokyo Electron alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.08.

Tokyo Electron ( OTCMKTS:TOELY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Tokyo Electron had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 36.33%. Analysts forecast that Tokyo Electron Limited will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, etch systems, deposition systems, and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Electron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Electron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.