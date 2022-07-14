Torq Resources (CVE:TORQ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.53

Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53, with a volume of 8500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.89 million and a P/E ratio of -5.76.

Torq Resources Company Profile (CVE:TORQ)

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It has an option to acquire 100% interests in the Margarita iron oxide-copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,045 hectares located in the city of Copiapo, Chile; Santa Cecilia gold-copper project, which covers an area of 3,250-hectares located in Chile; and Andrea copper porphyry project that covers an area of 1,200 hectares located in northern Chile.

