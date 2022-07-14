TownSquare Capital LLC Acquires 314 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 7.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 14.6% during the first quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 86,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $169.31. 119,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,558,981. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $234.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.48 and a twelve month high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 62.93%.

In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

