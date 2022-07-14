TownSquare Capital LLC Sells 775 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

TownSquare Capital LLC trimmed its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,728,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Truist Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,279,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,768,196,000 after buying an additional 226,170 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,188,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,474,773,000 after purchasing an additional 473,472 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,038,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,228,617,000 after acquiring an additional 544,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,347,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $957,147,000 after buying an additional 1,293,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.04.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $45.14. The stock had a trading volume of 125,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,178,280. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.18. The stock has a market cap of $60.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $44.75 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

