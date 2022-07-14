Tran Capital Management L.P. Invests $515,000 in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Tran Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 50,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,636,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,889,000 after purchasing an additional 245,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 81,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,583.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.08.

Shares of AFL stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.40. 55,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,070. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $51.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 26.27%.

Aflac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.