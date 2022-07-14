Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.B) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.77

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.B – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.77 and traded as low as C$15.34. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$15.34, with a volume of 100 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.01.
