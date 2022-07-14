Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.B) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.77

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.B – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.77 and traded as low as C$15.34. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$15.34, with a volume of 100 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.01.

About Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.B)

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

