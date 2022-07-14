Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.74 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 1,080,879 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 18,259,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RIG shares. Pareto Securities upgraded Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $615.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederik Wilhelm Mohn acquired 2,000,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,636,646 shares in the company, valued at $309,887,422.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang acquired 12,300 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $39,483.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,200 shares in the company, valued at $157,932. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,017,300 shares of company stock valued at $7,557,533 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Transocean by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,705,682 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $240,865,000 after buying an additional 1,108,666 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Transocean by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,889,662 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $159,446,000 after buying an additional 2,413,968 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,709,937 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $99,214,000 after purchasing an additional 13,161,589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,750,703 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $67,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,278 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,924,313 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $59,071,000 after purchasing an additional 535,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

