Tri Star Advisors Inc. Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.5% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,698,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,360,000 after buying an additional 348,752 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,724,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,617,000 after purchasing an additional 320,753 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after buying an additional 1,812,910 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,702,114,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,181,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,768,000 after acquiring an additional 181,169 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $346.96. 820,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,095,561. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $360.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.07. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.24 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

