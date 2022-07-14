Tri Star Advisors Inc. Sells 191 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

VUG stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $226.79. The company had a trading volume of 77,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,921. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.19 and a 200 day moving average of $264.91. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.19 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

