Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Major Shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par Purchases 36,717 Shares

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 36,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $361,662.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,314,852 shares in the company, valued at $72,051,292.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Venrock Healthcare Capital Par also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 12th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 25,000 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $245,250.00.
- On Tuesday, July 5th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 32,500 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $309,725.00.
- On Thursday, June 30th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 11,958 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $115,514.28.
- On Tuesday, June 28th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 34,366 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $333,693.86.
- On Friday, June 24th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 149,120 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $1,443,481.60.
- On Wednesday, June 22nd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 142,900 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $1,557,610.00.
- On Thursday, June 16th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 5,951 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.69 per share, with a total value of $57,665.19.
- On Monday, June 13th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 50,000 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $407,000.00.
- On Friday, June 10th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 58,054 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $517,261.14.
- On Wednesday, June 8th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 111,111 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $1,056,665.61.
NASDAQ TCDA traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $10.04. 199,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,879. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.34. Tricida, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Tricida by 92.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Tricida in the first quarter worth $30,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 965,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 290.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Tricida in the first quarter worth $45,000. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts recently commented on TCDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.
About Tricida (Get Rating)
Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.
