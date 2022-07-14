U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Down 7%

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.49 and last traded at $9.60. 19,605 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,368,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLCA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of U.S. Silica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.29. The stock has a market cap of $740.43 million, a P/E ratio of -32.93 and a beta of 2.81.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 60.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,737 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.