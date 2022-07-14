UBS Group Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €44.00 Price Target

Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) received a €44.00 ($44.00) price target from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 87.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALO. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($35.00) price objective on Alstom in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($37.00) price objective on Alstom in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($38.00) price target on Alstom in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($19.00) price target on Alstom in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

ALO stock traded down €0.65 ($0.65) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €23.45 ($23.45). 1,015,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,618. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €24.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €24.76. Alstom has a 12 month low of €25.65 ($25.65) and a 12 month high of €37.37 ($37.37).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

