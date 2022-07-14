UBS Group Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €45.00 Price Target

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1AGet Rating) has been given a €45.00 ($45.00) price target by UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($36.00) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($29.00) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($42.00) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €42.00 ($42.00) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($34.00) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday.

G1A stock traded down €0.26 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €33.01 ($33.01). The stock had a trading volume of 458,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of €35.18 and a 200 day moving average of €38.44. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €31.97 ($31.97) and a 1-year high of €48.55 ($48.55).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

