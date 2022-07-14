UBS Group Lowers Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target to $30.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.70.

NYSE AXTA traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.63. 43,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,696. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $34.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average of $26.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,587,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $407,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,343 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 15,216,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $503,967,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395,583 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,880,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $492,847,000 after purchasing an additional 822,960 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,855,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $315,984,000 after purchasing an additional 674,477 shares during the period. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,477,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $232,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,872 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

