United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

UAMY stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.81, a quick ratio of 13.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. United States Antimony has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40.

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Antimony had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $3.58 million for the quarter.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

