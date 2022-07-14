Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Sunday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on UPST. Morgan Stanley downgraded Upstart from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Upstart from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Upstart from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.92.

Upstart stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.17. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 2.05. Upstart has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $401.49.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.13 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upstart will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $604,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 412,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,647,344.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,333,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,969,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,050 shares of company stock worth $6,471,369 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Upstart by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in Upstart by 8.9% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Upstart by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

