Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Shares Up 0.6%

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.47 and last traded at $4.47. 1,113 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 19,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Vaccitech in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.
The stock has a market cap of $166.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of -0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.44.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vaccitech stock. Johns Hopkins University acquired a new stake in Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 107,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. Vaccitech makes up 0.1% of Johns Hopkins University’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Johns Hopkins University owned 0.31% of Vaccitech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.76% of the company’s stock.
About Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC)
Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.
