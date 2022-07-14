Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 382 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 152.0% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.36.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.69 per share, for a total transaction of $548,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 200,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $12,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,935,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,970,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and sold 376,431 shares worth $19,168,730. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX stock traded down $2.03 on Thursday, hitting $89.37. The company had a trading volume of 62,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,350,164. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.97 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.20. The stock has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.93%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

