Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $316.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $400.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $390.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.56.

Shares of ESS traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $259.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,145. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.62 and a twelve month high of $363.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.30 and its 200-day moving average is $315.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 145.70%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

