Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 26,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period.

Shares of SLY traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,278. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.74. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $77.12 and a one year high of $105.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

