Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) is Northland Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Northland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF comprises about 6.3% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Northland Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $6,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2,232.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000.
VSGX stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.44. The stock had a trading volume of 17,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,721. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $65.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.52.
