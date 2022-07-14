Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) is Applied Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Applied Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up about 6.4% of Applied Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $10,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VXF. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 467.9% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VXF traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.15. 2,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,482. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $125.69 and a 12-month high of $200.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.75.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.